AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,838 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AT&T by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $95,642,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,574,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,279,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

