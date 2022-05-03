Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.02.

ACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 169,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 292,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $3,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 397,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408,614. The stock has a market cap of $672.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

