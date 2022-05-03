Avanos Medical (AVNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Avanos Medical to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Avanos Medical has set its FY22 guidance at $1.55-1.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.550-$1.750 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AVNS opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,630,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after purchasing an additional 319,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 200,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

