Avid Technology (AVID) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Avid Technology to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Avid Technology has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.300-$0.380 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avid Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVID opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVID. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

