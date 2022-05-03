AXS Investments LLC Acquires 35,468 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4,182.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 3.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total value of $1,304,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,964,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.03. 36,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,637. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

