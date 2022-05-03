AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Northland Securities

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

AXTI stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. AXT has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $254.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AXT by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AXT by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

