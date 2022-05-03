Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €148.70 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €148.70 ($156.53) price target by Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s previous close.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price target on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($196.84) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($185.26) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($125.26) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €168.81 ($177.70).

ETR SIX2 traded down €4.10 ($4.32) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €120.40 ($126.74). 24,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 12-month low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($179.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €129.02 and a 200 day moving average of €143.94. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

