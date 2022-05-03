Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $25.69 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $25,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,909 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.94.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $13.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $586.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.75. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares in the company, valued at $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,532 shares of company stock worth $38,909,567. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

