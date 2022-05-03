Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,364 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of EPAM Systems worth $97,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.37. 5,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.24. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

