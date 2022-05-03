Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,688,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,638,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,808,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

BKKT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. 3,825,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,764,123. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30. Bakkt has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $50.80.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

