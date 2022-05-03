Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Raised to €3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €2.90 ($3.05) to €3.00 ($3.16) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.47) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.20 ($4.42) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.81.

SAN stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,821 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 712,353 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 576,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 20.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 942,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

