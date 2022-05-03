Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 230 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 230 ($2.87) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 242.33 ($3.03).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £24.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.74). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 182.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

