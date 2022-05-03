Barings LLC Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 162.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX opened at $702.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $662.26 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $728.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $758.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

