Baron Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF makes up about 1.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,730,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter.

FAN traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. 457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,831. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

