Baron Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 33,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,746,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$106.38 during trading on Tuesday. 181,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,751. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

