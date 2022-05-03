Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 590 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 72,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $6,424,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.14. 133,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

