Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.95.

Shares of BTEGF stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.72.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 80.01%. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

