Beecher Investors Inc. Invests $1 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beecher Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.2% of Beecher Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.36 and a 200 day moving average of $251.36. The stock has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

