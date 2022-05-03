Beecher Investors Inc. Makes New $164,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beecher Investors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Altria Group comprises about 0.2% of Beecher Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 480.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 116.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 727,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 748,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,470,000 after acquiring an additional 524,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,780,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,051,000 after buying an additional 503,464 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. 8,316,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,277,958. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

