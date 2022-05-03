BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on BRBR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. 498,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

