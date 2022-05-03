Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

BNFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,718. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $362.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 251,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,844,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $29,616.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 and sold 8,214 shares worth $103,198. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth approximately $9,091,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Siris Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth $6,883,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

