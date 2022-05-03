Berli Jucker Public Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTC:BLJZY)

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BLJZY stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Berli Jucker Public has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Berli Jucker Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited manufactures, distributes, and services in the areas of packaging, consumer, healthcare and technical, modern retail supply chain, and other group businesses in Thailand. It designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes glass and plastic packaging products, and aluminum cans.

