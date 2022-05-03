B&G Foods (BGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. B&G Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.700-$1.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.70-1.85 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BGS opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

