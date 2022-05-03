Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGFV. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of BGFV stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,375. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $354.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.73.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

