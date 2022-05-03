BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 162.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.09.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.