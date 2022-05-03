Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of BMEA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 211,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,041. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $103.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,067 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

