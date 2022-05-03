Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading 2.5% Higher

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

About Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT)

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, a drug designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke, and BXT-252, which treats chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

