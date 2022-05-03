Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading 2.5% Higher

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.
About Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioxytran (BIXT)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.