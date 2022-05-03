Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $28.06 or 0.00074385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $491.36 million and $4.75 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.24 or 0.00316147 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00079289 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007064 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

