Bitcoin SV Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $72.81 or 0.00191971 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $125.11 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.10 or 0.00741130 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00019016 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,049,427 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

