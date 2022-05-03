Bitcoin Zero Market Cap Tops $44,662.06 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (BZX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $44,662.06 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00220530 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00435943 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,804.98 or 1.83957392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

