BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,664.00

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $53,939.71 and approximately $12,664.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003088 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 230.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.