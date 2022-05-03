BitTorrent Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Billion (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.74 billion and $18,603.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00219303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006581 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005414 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002560 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000703 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004060 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

