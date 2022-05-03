Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Blackbaud updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.82 EPS.

BLKB stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.24. 449,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,769. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $275,990.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,654.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,239 shares of company stock worth $999,518. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after buying an additional 284,769 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blackbaud by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Blackbaud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.