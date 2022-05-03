BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,051 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. 8,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

