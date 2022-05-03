BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $631.06. The company had a trading volume of 885,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $714.94 and a 200-day moving average of $824.10. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $610.00 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

