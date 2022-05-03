BMO Capital Markets Boosts Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$14.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AAVVF. CIBC lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAVVF stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.87. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.