BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$780.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FFH. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$851.43.

FFH stock opened at C$661.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$493.00 and a twelve month high of C$716.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$648.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$607.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 67.1399955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

