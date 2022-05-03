BMO Capital Markets Increases MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$25.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 289,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,563. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

