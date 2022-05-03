BMO Capital Markets Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.81.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $351.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.90. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $335.63 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,268,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,220,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

