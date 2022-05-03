Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Shares of Bogota Financial stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.85. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62.

In other news, Director John J. Masterson purchased 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $33,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bogota Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:BSBK Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Bogota Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bogota Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

