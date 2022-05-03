BOSAGORA Reaches One Day Volume of $1.58 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (BOA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $24.06 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00029386 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA (CRYPTO:BOA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

