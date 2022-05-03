Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives $222.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $123.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.84. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $111.94 and a 52-week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

