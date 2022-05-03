Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives $90.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($105.26) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.