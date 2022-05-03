Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

BRDCY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. 118,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,476. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.

About Bridgestone (Get Rating)

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

