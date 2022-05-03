Brokerages Anticipate DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($3.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DICE Therapeutics.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

