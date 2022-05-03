Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.90 Million

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATEGet Rating) to announce sales of $9.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $11.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $66.22 million, with estimates ranging from $27.51 million to $172.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,524. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,516.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 808,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

