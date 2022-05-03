Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). MasTec posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.55. 7,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,122. MasTec has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

