Brokerages Set NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT at $28.25

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 398,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $638.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,672,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NETGEAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $21,698,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

