Brokerages Set Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) PT at $185.00

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.42. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

