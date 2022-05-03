BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

BRP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $23.88. 407,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,170. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.40 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, insider John A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $123,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 561,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,184,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 114,030 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 305,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,433 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 673,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 77,558 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

